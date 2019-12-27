METRO DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A string of cell phone store robberies have occurred throughout Metro Detroit according to Royal Oak Police.

It happened at a Sprint store located at 31668 Woodward in Royal Oak where police say four suspects were wearing black hats, glove and masks. The suspects threw a rock through the window police say.

They got away with eight to 10 phones according to authorities.

Police also confirmed businesses in Southfield and Farmington Hills were hit: a Sprint store located on 29000 block of Southfield Road and a Verizon Go Wireless located at 27905 Orchard Lake Road.

Brighton Police also reported a similar break-in on Friday like the ones in Royal Oak.

Police responded to an alarm around 5 a.m. Dec. 27 at Target located at 8043 Challis Road.

Officers arrived to find the store’s glass entry doors smashed and damage to display cases in the store.

Police believe five suspects took cell phones, watches and other merchandise and left in a smaller light colored SUV. They were in and out of the store in under two minutes, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are investigating whether the break-ins are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brighton detectives at 810-844-5187.

Anyone who has tips on other robberies in metro Detroit is asked to call crime stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

