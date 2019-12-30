METRO DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Thousands are still without power after a wind advisory in effect for southeast Michigan.
DTE said just before noon Monday, their crews are doing everything in their power to restore all outages both safely and efficiently. At the height of the weather this morning, we had approximately 24K outages and have already restored close to 7K of those outages.
If your power has been impacted by today’s weather, please know our crews are doing everything in their power to restore all outages both safely and efficiently. For the latest updates, visit https://t.co/h9dywh8OZg.
Strong winds increase the chances of downed power lines which can be extremely dangerous.
If anyone sees a downed line they should stay 20 feet away, never touch the wire or anything it is contacting and report it immediately to DTE at 800-477-4747.
For more information on storm tips or to see real-time updates visit here.
