If one of your New Year's resolutions is to spend more time outside with the family, or just get out there more yourself, the skies above Michigan offer hours of enchantment that's not only fun but a practical science lesson for the kiddos about the cosmos.
To start your resolution off right, note that astronomers are buzzing about the Quadrantid meteor shower that peaks Jan. 3-4. This colorful blue meteor shower with a limited window for viewing typically produces about 40 shooting stars an hour, but there could be as many as 100 an hour in the 2020 show.
In addition to meteor showers, full moons and supermoons — there are four of them in 2020 — Jupiter and Saturn will appear is one planet in a spectacular and rare conjunction in December. If you haven’t spent a summer night gazing into the heavens, you haven’t been doing summer right; fortunately, the planets show themselves throughout the summer.
Dark Sky Preserves in Michigan
To get the best views, find a dark sky. It may be your backyard if you live in a rural area; others may have to get a bit creative. In Michigan, the best places to view are Dark Sky Preserves.
Dark Sky Preserves are protected against light pollution and are ideal locations for stargazing. Michigan is home to state-designated Dark Sky Preserves located within six state parks. There also are plenty of excellent night-sky viewing opportunities across more than 15,000 square miles in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
