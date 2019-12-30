Comments
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) – The MotorCities National Heritage Area has approved grant funding to a dozen organizations through its 2020 Challenge Grant and Mini Grant programs, awarding more than $66,000 to 14 projects preserving the culture of cars.
The MotorCities National Heritage Area is a non-profit organization dedicated to the historic preservation of the automotive industry.
Grant recipients include a diverse assortment of projects from physical restoration of historically significant buildings or vehicles to educational programs that chronicle important stories from the region’s automotive and labor history.
“MotorCities, now in its 22nd year, is proud to continue to support such a varied selection of projects which support our rich automotive and labor heritage and its influence on our communities,” said Shawn Pomaville-Size, MotorCities Executive Director.
