ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Roseville Police say two suspects robbed a Tim Hortons, forcing one employee into a freezer and demanding another employee to give them cash from the cash register.

It happened at the Tim Hortons located at 25511 Gratiot Ave., Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

No one was injured and police believe the suspects fled west on foot from the location.

While the employees were working in the back of the restaurant the two suspects approached them. One displayed a handgun and the other carrying a white plastic bag.

Police say the suspects demanded money and cash was taken from the office and the cash registers.

The first suspect is described as a 6’4″ man weighing 240 pounds. He had on black gloves and was wearing an all black hoodie with black face mask. He wore black sweat pants and possibly black shoes with a white wavy stripe down the outside (possibly puma shoes).

The second suspect is said to be between 5’6″ and 5’9″ weighing 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a black knit hat over the hood, grey sweatpants and black shoes with black gloves.

Police said Monday afternoon there was no surveillance video at the time and the amount of cash taken is undetermined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Houstoulakis at 586-447-4501.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.