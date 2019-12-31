MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – AAA is offering an option for a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve.
If you have too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, AAA’s Tow to Go service will have a tow truck take you and your car home.
It will help people get home safely by having a tow truck take you and your car home.
The offer ends Jan. 2.
Here are important Tow to Go guidelines:
- Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.
- You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.
- In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
- Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
Click here for more information.