MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Humane Society says a 30-pound cat is available for adoption, but needs a parent to help him slim down.
This absolute unit of a cat is Zack. He's available to adopt at our Howell shelter but needs a parent who will help him slim down. He's currently over 30 pounds and our medical staff is trying to get him to a healthier weight. https://t.co/1khSupBtsV #chonkcat #cats pic.twitter.com/Rcl99Ni5lD
— Michigan Humane Society (@mhumane) December 31, 2019
MHS says 12-year-old Zack is “currently over 30 pounds” and their medical staff is “trying to get him to a healthier weight.”
If you’re interested in adopting Zack, click here.
