MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Humane Society says a 30-pound cat is available for adoption, but needs a parent to help him slim down.

MHS says 12-year-old Zack is “currently over 30 pounds” and their medical staff is “trying to get him to a healthier weight.”

