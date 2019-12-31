Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say a 36-year-old woman was fatally shot on the city’s east side.
It happened Monday night near a vacant field in the 15000 block of Mapleridge near Hayes Street.
Officials pronounced the woman dead at the scene and police have no one in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police at 313-596-2660 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
