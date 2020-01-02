Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — The holiday season is generally a time filled with more opportunity than usual to enjoy your drink of choice in Michigan. With New Year’s Eve being particularly known for alcohol indulgence, it’s important to remember to partake responsibility in the activity and to stay wary of the dangers of drinking.
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — The holiday season is generally a time filled with more opportunity than usual to enjoy your drink of choice in Michigan. With New Year’s Eve being particularly known for alcohol indulgence, it’s important to remember to partake responsibility in the activity and to stay wary of the dangers of drinking.
A well-established life expectancy website is home to a comprehensive ranking of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to their rates of alcohol-related deaths. The findings were based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Michigan finished 40th overall for alcohol-related deaths.
For the complete story, visit here.