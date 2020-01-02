Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — A new calendar year means a boost in the paychecks of minimum-wage American workers in more than 20 states, including Michigan, where new minimum wage standards take effect in 2020.
In Michigan, the 2020 minimum wage rate will increase, but only by a little bit. In 2019, the minimum wage was $9.45.
Michigan will increase its minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers, but only slightly.
The 2020 rates will be $9.65 for hourly workers and $3.67 for tipped workers.
