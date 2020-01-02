Comments
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Clinton Township Police Department is asked the public’s help to find missing 34-year-old Rebecca Woffard.
Woffard was last seen at her home at 16 Mile and Gratiot in Clinton Township. She went missing just before Christmas.
Police say she is from out of state and has no family or friends in the area besides her husband.
Woffard is 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds. Police say she currently has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Karl Simon at 586-493-7886.
