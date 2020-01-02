Comments
Headlines about Natalia Barnett have sparked debates around the world: is she a 16-year-old girl abandoned by her adoptive parents or an adult sociopath? In spite of the controversy surrounding her age, Natalia’s living with a new family who wants to adopt her, Antwon and Cynthia Mans, resulting in legal issues for everyone involved.
Today, Dr. Oz gives an inside look into Natalia’s new life with insights from her former pastor, Steven Thomas Lee, and Cynthia Man’s brother.
Plus, George and Cindy Anthony are opening up to Dr. Oz about George’s long road to recovery following his near-fatal car accident last year, where their relationship now stands with their daughter Casey and how they feel about her potentially having another baby.