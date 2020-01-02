Comments
CBS DETROIT – Next time you sign a legal or professional document this year, take a closer look at the date.
In the past, you were probably used to using the last two digits of the year like 1/1/19.
Here’s why that is risky in 2020:
If you only format the last two digits (20) it can be easily changed.
Someone could modify the date to a year in the past or for a future date.
It’s important to remember this for documents where contract dates matter.
This also counts when writing a check.
Protect yourself and remember: do not abbreviate the year 2020 on important documents.
