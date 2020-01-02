Filed Under:2020, Date, do not abbreviate, important documents, New Year

CBS DETROIT – Next time you sign a legal or professional document this year, take a closer look at the date.

In the past, you were probably used to using the last two digits of the year like 1/1/19.

Here’s why that is risky in 2020: 

If you only format the last two digits (20) it can be easily changed.

Someone could modify the date to a year in the past or for a future date.

It’s important to remember this for documents where contract dates matter.

This also counts when writing a check.

Protect yourself and remember: do not abbreviate the year 2020 on important documents.

