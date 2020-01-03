Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a body was found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle.
It happened on the city’s west side Thursday night in a vehicle that was found in the middle of Varier Park.
Firefighters were called to extinguish a Pontiac Grand Prix engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, firefighters found the body inside the vehicle and contacted police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 800-SPEAK-UP.
