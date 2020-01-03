Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief Jame Craig said Friday the department has identified 14 people in connection with a celebratory gunfire video.
The video went viral on New Year’s Eve and was taken in the 9000 block of Warwick just off Joy Road between the Southfield Freeway and Evergreen.
Craig says seven of the 14 people are on parole and at the time of the incident two of the people were wearing tethers.
