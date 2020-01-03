Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced bridge work on M-10 and I-94 in Detroit.
It’s scheduled to begin Monday after 9 a.m.
MDOT says southbound M-10, between West Grand Boulevard and I-94, the left lane will be closed.
The southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-94 will also be closed.
The detour is southbound M-10 to eastbound M-8 to southbound I-75 to eastbound I-94.
MDOT says the detour route is north of the ramp closure.
The work is expected to take approximately two weeks.
