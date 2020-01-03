Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — Marvel is taking a giant leap toward diversifying its characters and the new Arab American defender from Dearborn is their next new superhero.
Meet Amulet, also known as Fadi Fadlalah of Dearborn. He is heading east to Jersey City to fight evil with Ms. Marvel, also known as Kamala Khan, according to Marvel.com.
Amulet was created by Detroit native Saladin Ahmed, writer of “Magnificent Ms. Marvel,” and Jordanian American illustrator Sara Alfageeh.
🧿I am THRILLED to introduce you all to Marvel's newest superhero, the mystical defender Amulet.🧿
He's Arab American from Dearborn, Michigan and was created by myself and @SaraAlfageeh! https://t.co/EomfqFtoru pic.twitter.com/q4iZ62BFBZ
— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) December 18, 2019
