DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — Marvel is taking a giant leap toward diversifying its characters and the new Arab American defender from Dearborn is their next new superhero.

Meet Amulet, also known as Fadi Fadlalah of Dearborn. He is heading east to Jersey City to fight evil with Ms. Marvel, also known as Kamala Khan, according to Marvel.com.

Amulet was created by Detroit native Saladin Ahmed, writer of “Magnificent Ms. Marvel,” and Jordanian American illustrator Sara Alfageeh.

