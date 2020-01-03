Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It was all hands on deck as the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, Rocky Raczkowski and Charlie Beckham appeared with Host Carol Cain on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS as they dived in on issues that will impact our region in 2020 including the presidential election, funding of Michigan’s crumbling roads and legalizing sports gambling.
The high powered panel talked about the presidential race which Michigan will have a starring role in as the final presidential debate will be held at University of Michigan in October.
They also talked about Donald J. Trump and his stature with Michigan voters. He carried the state in 2016 and won the presidency. The panel talked about the impact of his impeachment with voters.
The issue of fixing Michigan’s roads and how to pay for it – a defining issue that helped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer win in 2018 — was also discussed and whether funding will be agreed upon in Lansing this year.
They also talked about the Motor City –with momentum in its downtown – moving on to the neighborhoods.
And the impact of legalizing of sports gambling in Michigan and how it might effect the state lottery which raises funds for education. And they also discussed education in our state too and how to improve it.
