SpaceLab Detroit is a professionally-designed, dynamic coworking space in downtown Detroit. Only two blocks from TCF Center, your workspace will be in the heart of downtown's resurgence and development activity. They offer all of the services and amenities that Architects, Designers, Engineers, Contractors, Real Estate Professionals, Artists and other professionals require in an office.

“SpaceLab is a shared office space in downtown Detroit founded in 2017, and we have a focus on the professional services community and a special focus on design and construction,” says Karen Burton, Co-Founder and CEO of SpaceLab Detroit. “We offer office space for our members at a lower cost than they would be able to find downtown on their own.”

“We offer quite a few ammenities, and our offices are turn-key, so once they sign a membership agreement, they can just move right in a start working without having to be concerned about furniture costs or utility costs or any of the equiptment they need to run their business.”

“What we’re interested in doing is helping entrepreneurs and companies to grow and prosper, and to take advantage particularly of the construction boom here in the city of Detroit,” says Bobby Burton, COO of SpaceLab Detroit. “Reaching back, helping people and helping companies to grow, and to provide jobs and to serve the community.”

“Community involvement means working with other organizations and other businesses to make the Detroit entrepreneurial scene the best for everybody.”

“We want to be a part of Detroit and a part of this energy into bringing the City back to what it once was.”

“It has been amazing to watch the growth in downtown Detroit, with all of the restaurants and the art scene, Detroit is a fantastic place to be.”

