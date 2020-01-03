Comments
New Year’s Eve commenced this past Wednesday, drawing in people of all ages to celebrate Downtown Detroit. Celebrations ranged from swanky parties, to family friendly community events. Among the family friendly events, a New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown was held at DTE Beacon Park, allowing children to celebrate the New Year at a reasonable time. Detroit also hosted some of the most anticipated parties in the area, including the Resolution Ball at the Fillmore, and the Motor City Gala that was held in the historic Fisher Building.
New Year’s Eve commenced this past Wednesday, drawing in people of all ages to celebrate Downtown Detroit. Celebrations ranged from swanky parties, to family friendly community events. Among the family friendly events, a New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown was held at DTE Beacon Park, allowing children to celebrate the New Year at a reasonable time. Detroit also hosted some of the most anticipated parties in the area, including the Resolution Ball at the Fillmore, and the Motor City Gala that was held in the historic Fisher Building.
Re-live the excitement from New Year’s Eve in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!