METRO DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Three Metro Detroit Target stores were bit by thieves, according to authorities.

It happened Monday morning around 3 a.m. at an Allen Park, Woodhaven and Dearborn Target store.

Police say the thieves smashed the front door and took electronics.

Authorities are now looking for a silver Dodge Durango in connection to the crimes.

As of late Monday morning, police had no suspects in custody.

