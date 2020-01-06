Comments
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — The holidays are over and cabin fever is sure to set in before Mother Nature brings the return of spring.
We’ve rounded up three events we are keeping our eye on this winter.
Not only do they break up the season, they embody some of our favorite winter traditions around the region and offer family-friendly fun at low costs.
Here’s five events not to miss this winter – mark your calendars and follow the links for details:
- Jan. 10-12 – Plymouth Ice Festival – Plymouth
- Jan. 17-19 – Fire and Ice Festival – Rochester
- Jan. 22-27 – Zehnder’s Snowfest – Frankenmuth
