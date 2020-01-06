WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – In an effort to protect patients, families and associates, visitor restrictions at all Ascension Michigan hospitals across the state are now in effect.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ classification of “widespread activity” of influenza across the state.
Here are the restrictions from Ascension Michigan:
Ascension Michigan hospitals are limiting visitors to those who are 14 years of age or older. Children are at the greatest risk of getting and spreading the flu.
Visitors should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms. If you are not well, please do not visit.
No more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at any one time.
We are also asking visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after visiting.
Visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice and Ascension Michigan infection preventionists will continue to monitor influenza activity with MDHHS and will assess when restrictions can be lifted.
Here’s a list of Ascension Michigan hospitals:
Allegan General Hospital
Ascension Borgess Hospital
Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital
Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital
Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery
Ascension Genesys Hospital
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital
Ascension Providence Hospital
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Ascension River District Hospital
Ascension St. John Hospital
Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
Ascension Standish Hospital
For more information visit here.
