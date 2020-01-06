Comments
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (PATCH) — A new case of rabies has been confirmed in Oakland County, this time in a skunk from West Bloomfield.
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (PATCH) — A new case of rabies has been confirmed in Oakland County, this time in a skunk from West Bloomfield.
Oakland County Health Division confirmed the animal rabies case in a skunk removed from West Bloomfield, north of West 14 Mile Road, south of West Maple Road between Orchard Lake and Middlebelt Roads.
In 2019, rabies has been verified in one cat, four bats and twelve skunks in Oakland County.
State officials said that due to unusually warm temperatures in December there could be increased activity of wild animals.
For the complete story, visit here.