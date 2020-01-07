(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division will hold this week the first of three hearings to receive public comments on proposed rules to establish maximum contaminant levels for seven per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
The first public hearing will be Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the LV Eberhard Center Room EC 215 at Grand Valley State University located at 301 Fulton St. W., Grand Rapids.
Click here to sign up for the livestream.
The proposed rules will amend the current rules to provide provisions that reduce exposure to seven PFAS compounds in drinking water. The provisions include establishing drinking water standards, sampling requirements, public notification requirements, and laboratory certification criteria.
Two additional public hearings will not be livestreamed:
5-8 p.m. Jan. 14, ML Towsley Auditorium, Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor.
5-8 p.m. Jan. 16, Au Sable Room, Ralph A. Macmullan Conference Center, 104 Conservation Drive, Roscommon.
For more information visit here.
