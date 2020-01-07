It’s Monday, January 6. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

US On Alert For Possible Retaliation For Soleimani’s Death

(Credit: Mohammed Sawaf/ Getty Images)

A massive sea of people joined the funeral procession for the burial of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. He was killed on Friday in a targeted U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq.

The mourning period is ending, so U.S. officials are on alert for possible retaliation. The U.S. has sent more troops overseas since the attack. Iraq’s parliament called for the expulsion of American troops, but Defense Secretary Mark Esper says there’s been no decision to leave Iraq.

Australia Braces For Higher Temperatures This Week

(Credit: Jenny Evans /Getty Images)

Video out of Australia shows the devastation from months of wildfires, including destroyed homes and eerie orange-red skies.

“It’s the scariest time I have ever had in my entire life,” said Rachel Clarke, who lives in an affected area.

The fires have scorched nearly 20 million acres of land. Rain and cooler weather brought some relief the last couple of days, but Australia is bracing for higher temperatures, expected later this week.

Hyundai and Uber say the sky’s the limit

(Credit: Mario Tama/ Getty Images)

Hyundai and Uber are teaming up for a sky-high mission. The companies revealed plans for a fleet of flying taxis at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The taxi will be piloted at first, but eventually it’ll go autonomous. We could even see flight demonstrations this year.

So are you ready to take to the skies for quick trips or does staying on the ground sound better? Let us know in the comments!

Those are the stories we’re keeping our eye on.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.