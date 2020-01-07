STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Sterling Heights Police Department says a post on Facebook that has gone viral about an attempted abduction is not true and the incident never occurred.
The post says an incident at Lakeside Mall involved a person who “attempted to abduct” another person by using a syringe.
Police are telling the community that the post stating police found the woman in a van is also not true.
“The Sterling Heights Police Department reviewed all prior incidents and reports to assure this incident never occurred. Our reviews confirmed that we were never sent to a call with this circumstances, nor were any of our officers ever involved with a situation resembling these facts. We then spoke with Lakeside Mall security who also has never had a report on this type of incident,” the Facebook post said.
