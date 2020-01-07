LAS VEGAS (CBS) – It used to be called the Consumer Electronics Show, but now it’s known simply known as CES. CES officially opens on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, but many companies are already showing off the latest in tech.

More and more automakers are using CES as a car show and the all-electric brand Byton hit the ground first. Its M-Byte SUV goes on sale in the U.S. next year and has put entertainment in the driver’s seat. There’s a massive infotainment center that shows everything from sports scores to text messages. Owners will even be able to stream video thanks to a new partnership with ViacomCBS. Video mode will be disabled while the car is moving, so you won’t be able to watch videos while driving. You will be able watch when the car is parked. That might be handy when charging the car at a station, which takes about 35 minutes.

Automaker Ford is introducing a robot, one of many at CES this year. The company purchased the Digit and is looking to see if it could one day be part of a new delivery system that brings packages to your door.

Wearables are always popular and now there’s even one for your baby’s diaper. Lumi by Pampers has a webcam, smartphone app, and diaper device that tracks a baby’s sleep and also detects wet diapers.

TVs are always big news at CES. Samsung’s latest has a tiny edge that makes the set 99% picture. The company also has a TV with a twist. The Sero rotates vertically to make it easier to watch videos recorded on a phone.

CNET’s Senior Managing Editor, David Katzmaier, says, “The things that people want to show at CES are these amazing products that make you go, ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’”

