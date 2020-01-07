Comments
Today, in an exclusive interview, Dr. Oz speaks to R. Kelly’s younger brother Carey about the dark family secrets that have haunted him for years. He’s opening up like never before about his brother before the fame, the rumors about molestation from a member inside their family, and what he observed between singer Aaliyah and R. Kelly while she was underage.
Carey also weighs in on the fate of his brother and if he should spend life behind bars.
Plus, Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant speaks out exclusively about her experience with the disgraced movie mogul and his efforts to legally silence her about his alleged rape attempt.