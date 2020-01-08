It’s Wednesday, January 8th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:
Iran launches missiles aimed at U.S. bases in Iraq
Overnight, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles aimed at the Al Asad and Erbil airbases which house U.S. troops in Iraq. Iran state TV said the attack was revenge for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a targeted U.S. airstrike last week.
US officials are still assessing the damage, though early reports were that no Americans were killed.
Before the attack, President Trump had sent a warning to Iran. “If Iran does anything that they shouldn’t be doing, they’re going to be suffering the consequences. And very strongly,” he said. After the strikes, the president tweeted, “All is well!” and “So far, so good!”
Fatal plane crash in Iran
Video shows a fiery aftermath of a plane crash in Iran shortly after takeoff from an airport in the country’s capital, Tehran.
The Ukrainian flight had more than 170 people on board, all of which were killed. At least one black box has been located to likely help determine the cause of the crash.
Impossible Foods serves up meatless pork
The food company unveiled its impossible ground pork and sausage this week at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.
The products are the startup company’s first all-new products since the Impossible Burger launched in 2016.
