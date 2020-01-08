WATCH LIVE 11 AMPresident Trump Addresses Iran's Missile Strikes Against U.S. Military Forces
It’s Wednesday, January 8th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

Iran launches missiles aimed at U.S. bases in Iraq

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 07: Police patrol outside the White House on January 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Iran fired at least a dozen missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq in response to the U.S. drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guards commander Qassim Suleimani. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Overnight, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles aimed at the Al Asad and Erbil airbases which house U.S. troops in Iraq. Iran state TV said the attack was revenge for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a targeted U.S. airstrike last week.

US officials are still assessing the damage, though early reports were that no Americans were killed.

Before the attack, President Trump had sent a warning to Iran. “If Iran does anything that they shouldn’t be doing, they’re going to be suffering the consequences. And very strongly,” he said. After the strikes, the president tweeted, “All is well!” and “So far, so good!”

Fatal plane crash in Iran

Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. – All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane were killed when it crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, Iranian state media reported. State news agency IRNA said 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines. (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Video shows a fiery aftermath of a plane crash in Iran shortly after takeoff from an airport in the country’s capital, Tehran.

The Ukrainian flight had more than 170 people on board, all of which were killed. At least one black box has been located to likely help determine the cause of the crash.

Impossible Foods serves up meatless pork

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 06: Journalist Goro Ui of New York samples an Impossible Pork product during an Impossible Foods press event for CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs January 7-10 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The food company unveiled its impossible ground pork and sausage this week at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

The products are the startup company’s first all-new products since the Impossible Burger launched in 2016.

Those are the stories we’re keeping our eye on.

