DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The community is being asked by local law enforcement to wear blue on Jan. 9.
“We are so grateful to serve a community which truly Backs the Blue,” Detroit police said on their Facebook page.
Police say National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is being recognized tomorrow for the first inaugural #BacktheBlueDetroit initiative.
The community can show their support by wearing blue and/or post a message on social media using the hashtag #BacktheBlueDetroit.
