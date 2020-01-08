WATCH LIVE 11 AMPresident Trump Addresses Iran's Missile Strikes Against U.S. Military Forces
Filed Under:Billy Yates, Detroit Lions, Hank Fraley, Matt Patricia, nfl

The Detroit Lions on Tuesday promoted assistant coaches Hank Fraley and Billy Yates to lead their offensive line.

Fraley had been Detroit’s assistant offensive line coach the previous two seasons. Yates was on Matt Patricia’s coaching staff for the last two years.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 4: Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Paul Pasqualoni on the sidelines in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Patricia fired six members of his staff shortly after finishing his second season with a 3-12-1 record. He later announced defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni was leaving the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut, and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson was taking an indefinite leave.

The Lions finished 3-12-1 this year and have the No. 3 pick in the draft.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply