Comments
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Eastbound M-14 has reopened after a rollover crash in Salem Township.
It happened Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. near Gotfredson, according to the Michigan State Police.
One person was killed and four were injured.
Police say multiple cars were involved, but it’s unknown what caused the crash.
The four people injured were taken to a local hospital. As of late Wednesday morning, they were listed in stable condition.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.