Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Finding your way around Oakland Community College’s campuses just got a lot easier, thanks to a new virtual map system.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Finding your way around Oakland Community College’s campuses just got a lot easier, thanks to a new virtual map system.
School administrators say they know finding the right building or the best place to park on a college campus can be challenging, especially for new students and visitors.
Their solution is the Virtual Tours and Maps to help find classrooms, student centers, bookstores and even a good cup of coffee on any of the College’s five campuses in Oakland County.
Maps are one of the most visited pages on the OCC website, administrators say.
The new Virtual platform gives detailed information with interactive 360-degree tours of each campus and each building with student-narrated video tours of key facilities.
For the complete story, visit here.