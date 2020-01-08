Comments
(CNN) – Surveillance video shows thieves stealing an SUV with a toddler and infant still inside.
It happened Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
The driver went into a liquor store and left the vehicle running.
Just seconds later, two people jumped in and took off.
The vehicle was found a short time later less than a mile away.
The children were still inside and were not hurt.
“We had assisting agencies that were coming down to help us out so we had a lot of coverage, so thankfully we found at the children quite quickly,” said Sgt. John Wittkowski.
Authorities are still searching for the suspects.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.