Filed Under:children inside, Grand Rapids, stolen, SUV

(CNN) – Surveillance video shows thieves stealing an SUV with a toddler and infant still inside.

It happened Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

The driver went into a liquor store and left the vehicle running.

Just seconds later, two people jumped in and took off.

The vehicle was found a short time later less than a mile away.

The children were still inside and were not hurt.

“We had assisting agencies that were coming down to help us out so we had a lot of coverage, so thankfully we found at the children quite quickly,” said Sgt. John Wittkowski.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply