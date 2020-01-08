DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Beginning Friday evening, the Michigan Department of Transportation will close eastbound and westbound I-94 between Michigan Avenue and I-96.
The roadwork will be finished Monday at 5 a.m.
This weekend closure will allow work at multiple locations, including a railroad bridge near Livernois Road, concrete form removal near Warren Avenue, and steel repairs on the 24th Street bridge.
The work is weather dependent and may be cancelled and rescheduled.
Eastbound I-94 detour: eastbound Michigan Avenue to northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then westbound I-96 to eastbound I-94.
Westbound I-94 detour: eastbound I-96 to southbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then westbound Michigan Avenue to westbound I-94.
