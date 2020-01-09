It’s Thursday, January 9th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

The White House Is Talking Next Steps Regarding Iran

President Trump says he’s ready to embrace peace with Iran. “The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it,” he said.

The president said he will be responding with economic sanctions after Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. The attack was revenge for the U.S. targeted airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The White House now wants to negotiate a new nuclear deal. Iranian leaders say there won’t be any concessions until the U.S. pulls its troops out of the region.

Pictures Of Some Victims From The Plane Crash In Iran Emerged

Pictures of some of the victims from yesterday’s plane crash in Iran are emerging. Sixty-three of the 176 people on board the Ukrainian flight were Canadians, second in number only to the 82 Iranian victims.

The plane was traveling to Ukraine when it plummeted into a field shortly after takeoff. A Ukrainian security chief said investigators want to look into several potential causes – everything from engine malfunction to a missile attack.

Google Adds New Privacy Features To Products

Don’t want Google listening in on conversations? Just say so.

The tech giant announced new features to its virtual assistant that can help you control your privacy. You can now say “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you.” Your Google-enabled smart device will then forget what it just heard in case it was accidentally activated.

