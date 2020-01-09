Filed Under:Eyes on the Day

It’s Thursday, January 9th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

The White House Is Talking Next Steps Regarding Iran

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks from the White House on January 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. During his remarks, Trump addressed the Iranian missile attacks that took place last night in Iraq and said, “As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump says he’s ready to embrace peace with Iran. “The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it,” he said.

The president said he will be responding with economic sanctions after Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. The attack was revenge for the U.S. targeted airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The White House now wants to negotiate a new nuclear deal. Iranian leaders say there won’t be any concessions until the U.S. pulls its troops out of the region.

Pictures Of Some Victims From The Plane Crash In Iran Emerged

Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. – All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane were killed when it crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, Iranian state media reported. State news agency IRNA said 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines. (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Pictures of some of the victims from yesterday’s plane crash in Iran are emerging. Sixty-three of the 176 people on board the Ukrainian flight were Canadians, second in number only to the 82 Iranian victims.

The plane was traveling to Ukraine when it plummeted into a field shortly after takeoff. A Ukrainian security chief said investigators want to look into several potential causes – everything from engine malfunction to a missile attack.

Google Adds New Privacy Features To Products

The Google logo is seen January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Don’t want Google listening in on conversations? Just say so.

The tech giant announced new features to its virtual assistant that can help you control your privacy. You can now say “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you.” Your Google-enabled smart device will then forget what it just heard in case it was accidentally activated.

Those are the stories we’re keeping our eye on.

