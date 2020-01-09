Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will lead an effort in the U.S. House seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran. The move comes days after the president ordered a U.S. airstrike that killed a prominent Iranian general.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the “War Powers Resolution.” The resolution will be introduced and voted on this week.
Slotkin is a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst who specialized in Shia militias and served three tours in the region.
“There is nothing that prepares you for the sound of incoming fire,” Slotkin said following Iranian ballistic missile attacks on two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces.
