At Plum Health, we believe that health care should be affordable and accessible for everyone. Plum Health provides excellent health care services. We focus on prevention and wellness. We want to partner with you to create better health outcomes by providing compassionate service in a timely manner.

Dr. Paul Thomas from Plum Health – Our practice is Plum Health and we deliver affordable and accessible health care in Detroit. We use a membership model for health care. What is Direct Primary Care?

Direct Primary Care allows you to have a direct relationship with your doctor.

Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan – You may have highly paid executives and athletes in here, and you’re gonna have folks that don’t have any place else to go and I can tell these two doctors here are gonna treat everyone with the same care.

For the equivalent of a monthly cell phone bill, you can receive direct, primary health care services that are tailored to your individual needs. From your annual check-up to urgent care needs to general questions about staying healthy, Direct Primary Care offers you access to care across a spectrum of needs. PLUM HEALTH BENEFITS A direct relationship with your doctor

Fewer patients = more time with your doctor

Your health and wellness are the priority

Call us at any time, email us, or text us

Save hundreds on labs, imaging, and prescription meds

Clear and consistent pricing

Peace of mind

CONVENTIONAL HEALTHCARE

Rushed appointments

Doctor’s have thousands of patients = less time

Sometimes you’ll have to see a mid-level provider

Only available during business hours, typically 9 – 5

2-10x markup on labs and services

Services billed at the highest rate possible in order to maximize reimbursement from your insurance company

Dr. Raquel Orlich of Plum Health – I think community involvement means making sure that we really try to make an impact here in Detroit and the Corktown area, and being able to somehow give back to the community.

For more info or to schedule an appointment: Call or text Dr. Paul at (313) 444-5630

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.