Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — A fun, new show is coming to Dearborn and it will fuse together improv and hypnotism.
DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — A fun, new show is coming to Dearborn and it will fuse together improv and hypnotism.
Popular improvisationalist Colin Mochrie will team up with hypnotist Asad Mecci to present “HYPROV” on Jan. 11 at Dearborn’s Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. The show starts at 8 p.m.
“HYPROV” combines hypnosis and improv, two art forms that have long mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between, organizers say.
Volunteers from the audience will be hypnotized by Mecci and then Mochrie—best known as one of the featured stars on the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway”—will improvise with them, creating a unique and unforgettable evening of theatrical entertainment.
For the complete story visit here.