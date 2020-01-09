(CNN) — Konrad Chance told the jury considering his father’s guilt or innocence about what happened in the family’s Holland home on Dec. 2, 2018.

Several days after he had killed and dismembered 31-year-old Ashley Young at his apartment in grand rapids. Police believe Ashley Young was killed on Nov. 28, 2018, and in the first days of December the family drove from their home in Holland to pick jared up.

Police say at the Franklin Street apartment they loaded up the family’s Honda CR-V.

Konrad Chance, said he moved a “cardboard box with a big black bag in it.”

That was the box that police say contained the limbs of Ashley Young.

In court or the first time today, we heard that jared chance took evidence out of the car when they arrived at the home on Dec. 2 and disposed of them.

In the basement of the home, Jared Chance confessed to his crime.

Jared Chance then went to tell his parents what he did to Ashley Young.

After that, they went to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Jared and Konrad moved the cardboard box with young’s limbs in it back into the house on Franklin.

He said his parents stayed in the car while they moved things to and from the Honda in Grand Rapids and Holland.

But in his interview with police in December of 2018, James Chance told a detective that he helped carry the box. He said the family was crying as they drove back to Grand Rapids.

