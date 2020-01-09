Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday the I-94 weekend closure has been canceled.
MDOT says the road and bridge work has been canceled due to expected bad weather.
The roadwork would’ve closed both east and westbound I-94 between Michigan Avenue and I-96 Friday night reopening Monday morning at 5 a.m.
The closure will be rescheduled for another weekend.
