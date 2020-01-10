Comments
With nearly 6 million subscribers on YouTube, Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, has been restoring her patients’ confidence while grossing out fans for years.
Today, she and Dr. Oz take a closer look at the most shocking cases she’s tackled to date including removing a tumor the size of a 13-pound melon protruding from her patient’s back and treating a man who looks like like he has two additional noses growing off his original nose.
Plus, Suzanne Somers addresses the firestorm she started after posting a photo of herself at age 73 in her birthday suit and reveals her secrets to a new kind of aging.