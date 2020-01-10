Filed Under:burglary, Oakland University, Oakland University Police Department


ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland University Police Department is investigating multiple burglary reports received over a three-week period.

Having started in mid-December and continued through this week, the incidents have occurred in a variety of offices in Pawley Hall.

Items reported stolen have included electronic equipment, personal items and a purse containing cash and credit cards. Items have been found missing at varying times of day and on various days of the week.

Anyone with information relating to these crimes should contact the OUPD at (248) 370-3331.

The OUPD would also like to remind the community:

  • Keep your purse, wallet, cell phones, keys and other valuable items with you at all times or locked in a drawer or closet. Exercise this caution even if you are leaving an area for a short period of time.
  • Don’t leave electronic equipment or valuables in open view without appropriate supervision.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and report all suspicious activity to the police.
  • Visit oupolice.com for more safety tips

