ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland University Police Department is investigating multiple burglary reports received over a three-week period.
Having started in mid-December and continued through this week, the incidents have occurred in a variety of offices in Pawley Hall.
Items reported stolen have included electronic equipment, personal items and a purse containing cash and credit cards. Items have been found missing at varying times of day and on various days of the week.
O.U. Alert: OUPD investigating string of burglary reports received over 3 week period in Pawley Hall. Visit https://t.co/2t7Xw4YVqC for additional details.
— Oakland Univ Police (@OUPD) January 10, 2020
Anyone with information relating to these crimes should contact the OUPD at (248) 370-3331.
The OUPD would also like to remind the community:
- Keep your purse, wallet, cell phones, keys and other valuable items with you at all times or locked in a drawer or closet. Exercise this caution even if you are leaving an area for a short period of time.
- Don’t leave electronic equipment or valuables in open view without appropriate supervision.
- Be aware of your surroundings and report all suspicious activity to the police.
- Visit oupolice.com for more safety tips
