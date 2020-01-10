Comments
WALKED LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A marijuana business in Oakland County is the first to receive its license to sell recreational marijuana.
It’s located on Walled Lake Drive near Pontiac Trail, but Greenhouse doesn’t have a specific opening day.
However, Greenhouse owners say it will be soon after some renovations are made.
On Dec. 1, 2019 the first Michigan recreational marijuana — or adult-use — sale was made.
Voters went to the polls in 2018 and 50 of Michigan’s 83 counties voted in favor of the then proposal, which won by an 11-point margin.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.