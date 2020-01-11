Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
First Forecast This Morning- Saturday January 11, 2020
First Forecast
1 hour ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Oakland University Police Investigating String Of Burglaries
Having started in mid-December and continued through this week, the incidents have occurred in a variety of offices in Pawley Hall.
MSP: Be Prepared For Possible Flooding, Power Outages And Dangerous Travel
Michigan weather is unpredictable any time of year, but especially during the winter months. If you are stranded in a winter storm, do not leave your vehicle. Stay with the vehicle and wait for help.
Officials Report State's Third Vaping Lung Injury Death
MDHHS says they are working closely with the CDC and the federal Food and Drug Administration to get additional information that can help identify the ingredients in the vape materials that are making people sick.
UAW President Denies Wrongdoing Claims, Says He’s Clean
The president of the United Auto Workers denied wrongdoing Thursday after a newspaper reported he's under scrutiny in a federal investigation of union corruption.
This Is The First Business In Oakland County To Sell Recreational Marijuana
A marijuana business in Oakland County is the first to receive its license to sell recreational marijuana.
Michigan Elderly Couple Scammed Out Of Over $64K
Michigan State Police in Caro is investigating where an elderly couple was scammed out of over $64,000.
Weather
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast This Morning- Saturday January 11, 2020
First Forecast
1 hour ago
First Forecast Tonight/Overnight Friday January 10, 2020
First Forecast
12 hours ago
Weather Stories
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Traveling For Thanksgiving? Here's What You Should Know
Traveling for Thanksgiving this year may be especially challenging. Two storms are forecasted to move through the Midwest this week. The good news is if you’re staying around Detroit, most of precipitation we’ll receive will be in the liquid form!
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
No. 19 Michigan Takes Down Purdue In Double OT
Juwan Howard knew he was getting a hard-nosed point guard when he took over as coach at his alma mater.
Former Michigan Head Man Beilein Apologizes To Cavs After "Thug" Comment
John Beilein's first season as an NBA coach took another turbulent turn because of a comment he made during a film session.
Winston Starting To Heat Up As Spartans Handle Minnesota 74-58
"Cassius had 27 points and barely breaks a sweat," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said.
PCO From Ring Of Honor Is Pro Wrestling’s Version Of Rocky
Ouellet is taking over Ring Of Honor as half-human, half-monster character PCO, but the wrestler's resurgence has been 30 years in the making.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
The 3 Best Coffee Roasteries In Detroit
Wondering where to find the best coffee roasteries near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee roasteries in Detroit.
New New American Spot Highlands Debuts In Downtown Detroit
A new bar and New American spot have opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 400 Renaissance Center, Floors 71 and 72, in Downtown, the fresh addition is called Highlands.
Explore 5 Favorite Budget-Friendly Grocery Stores In Detroit
Looking to try the best grocery stores in town?
4 Events To Check Out In Detroit This Week
Looking to mix things up this week? From a holiday party to a tech industry training, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.
The Top 4 Bars For A Special Occasion In Detroit
Wondering where to find the best bars near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end bars in Detroit.
The 3 Best Dive Bars In Detroit
Looking to try the best dive bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Detroit.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
UAW President Denies Wrongdoing Claims, Says He’s Clean
The president of the United Auto Workers denied wrongdoing Thursday after a newspaper reported he's under scrutiny in a federal investigation of union corruption.
Future of Transportation at CES
CES in Las Vegas is officially underway and it's not just computers and smartphones on display. Several automakers are revealing the vehicles of tomorrow.
More
CBS Entertainment
Win Tickets to the Progressive Detroit Boat Show!
January 11, 2020 at 12:01 am
Filed Under:
boat
,
Contest
,
Detroit Boat Show
,
giveaway
,
tcf center
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply