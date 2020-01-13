LOS ANGELES (CBS) –It’s that time of year when going to work can come with a health risk. A survey from staffing firm Accountemps found 90% of professional employees admit they sometimes go to the office sick. Having too much work on their plate is a top reason why, so is feeling pressure from the boss to come in.

Many workers also show up at the office when they don’t feel well because they’re freelance and can’t afford to take time off.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control found that sick employees are more likely to stay home if they have paid leave benefits and their bosses encourage them to not come in.

Kim Garstein is senior vice president at staffing company Robert Half. She says: “One piece of advice we would give is to make sure that the senior managers, senior leaders, they’re not coming to work sick because when they do, I think that puts a certain amount of pressure on employees, that they’re expected to also come to work sick.”

Garstein says there’s an option for people who feel like they still need to work. “If you’re a company that can offer the flexibility to work remotely, to have your employees work remotely, that really solves most of this problem.”

The CDC says it can take at least four days to get over the flu.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.