Michigan running back Tru Wilson says he’s planning to transfer. He announced his decision Thursday on social media.

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 16: Tru Wilson #13 of the Michigan Wolverines runs for a first down in the third quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 40-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

“I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years,” Wilson said on his Twitter account. “I will graduate in the spring and will transfer to finish my last year of college football.”

Wilson rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries this season. He was third on the team in yards rushing.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 26: Tru Wilson #13 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his second-half touchdown with Mike Sainristil #19 while playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 45-14. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 17th-ranked Wolverines lost 35-16 to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

