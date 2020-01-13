MICHIGAN (PATCH) — A batch of medical marijuana has been recalled in Michigan.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a health and safety advisory bulletin on Jan. 10 because of a recall of medical marijuana product which failed safety compliance testing.
It was sold in three provisioning centers in the state.
Here’s a look at the marijuana that was recalled. It was sold between Oct. 14, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020:
Production batch: 1A4050100002330000000009
Product name: Orange Burst – Buds
Failed testing: Chemical Residue (Paclobutrazol)
Pharmaco, Inc. (License # PC-000249)
3650 Patterson RD
Bay City MI 48706
Individual Package # 1A4050100002330000000415
Pharmaco, Inc. (License # PC-000261)
3557 Wilder RD
Bay City MI 48706
Individual Package # 1A4050100002330000000416
Pharmaco, Inc. (License # PC-000205)
20561 Dwyer ST
Detroit MI 48234
For the complete story, visit here.