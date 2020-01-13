Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from Dearborn and police are asking for the public’s help to bring her back home.
At 5:15 a.m on Jan. 11, the teen Reem Alsaidi willingly left her Dearborn home with an unknown person.
There is video that shows Alsaidi entering a white or gray sedan that pulled up in front of her residence at that time, police said.
Reem Alsaidi is described as a 14 year old Arab female with long dark hair and brown eyes.
She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she may be wearing, but she was last seen with a backpack.
